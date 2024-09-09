Chattogram airport losing business from foreign airlines

Four airlines halted operations in 11 months

Foreign airlines have gradually been shutting down operations at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport over various issues like lack of international travellers.

Inadequate airport facilities and airlines rescheduling routes have also contributed to the situation, according to experts and officials concerned.

In the last 11 months, four foreign airline companies have halted their operations at Chattogram airport, leaving only two still operating.

Most recently, Dubai-based airline flydubai halted its operations at the Chattogram airport on September 1.

Before that, Oman Air stopped its flights from the airport on March 8. In late October last year, India-based SpiceJet and Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways also ceased operations at the airport.

Since the inception of international flights at the airport two decades ago, a total of 14 foreign airlines have stopped operating here, said sources at the airport.

Currently, only two foreign carriers, Air Arabia and Salam Air, and two domestic airlines, Biman Bangladesh and US-Bangla, are operating international flights from Chattogram.

Apart from Biman and US Bangla, Novo Air and Air Astra operate domestic flights to and from this airport.

Airport authorities and airline officials said a lack of adequate airport facilities has also influenced the airlines' decision to discontinue services at the airport.

Arif Chowdhury, president of the Chattogram Aviation Club, told The Daily Star, "Foreign airlines don't operate flights without profit. They will invest where there is a profitable route. In many cases, they have rescheduled their routes based on passenger demand and travel trends.

"Passengers from the Chattogram region typically travel to Middle East countries. There are visa restrictions for Dubai and Oman, and visa complications in some other countries, which have created a shortage of passengers on international routes. This is also a valid reason," he added.

He further said, "Most foreign airlines transport passengers after midnight. But there are no services available at Chattogram Airport after 12:00am. There have been discussions on various forums about issues such as staff shortages and others. Additionally, landing charges at the airport are too high. The airport authorities should address these issues."

According to airport sources, a total of 9,68,000 passengers travelled to various international destinations via this airport in 2023.

Group Captain Shaikh Abdullah Alamgir, director of the airport, told The Daily Star, "Last month, a total of 74,000 passengers travelled on international routes, and 34,000 passengers on domestic routes, from Shah Amanat Airport. We have the capacity to handle pressure of passengers, but visa issues in several countries and internal problems in the airline companies are the main reasons for the withdrawal of foreign airlines.

"Usually, we handle 16 to 20 international flights per day, but we have the ability to handle up to 50 flights. We will hold discussions with airline companies, travel agents, and other relevant bodies to improve the situation," he added.