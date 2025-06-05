Cattle sales yet to pick up pace

Buyers cite high prices; traders expect brisk business starting today

With only two days left before Eid-ul-Azha, cattle markets in Dhaka are yet to pick up full momentum.

Although prices of small and medium-sized bulls have slightly decreased, they remain higher compared to last year.

During visits to three cattle markets -- Gabtali, Kachukhet, and the open space near Dhaka Polytechnic Institute -- yesterday, these correspondents observed that while the number of bulls is sufficient, buyer turnout is still low.

Demand for small bulls is particularly high, but their supply is limited compared to medium and large ones.

Traders remain optimistic that customer numbers will rise starting today morning, as the government holidays begin.

Nurul Alam, a trader from Jamalpur who brought two bulls to the market near Dhaka Polytechnic Institute, said, "I raised this pair of bulls for four years and am asking for 4 lakh takas, but the highest offer I've received so far is 2.5 lakh takas."

Another trader, Mohammad Jahir Khan from Bakshiganj Thana in Jamalpur, brought 18 bulls early yesterday. "I got better offers in my village market but came to Dhaka hoping for more profit," he said.

Md Mokhles, an employee of BG Press who visited the same market, noted that prices remain high. "A bull that cost 80,000 takas last year is now being sold for 1 lakh taka," he said.

Mostakim Miah, a resident of Karimganj in Kishoreganj, brought five bulls to the Kachukhet market for the first time. "I raised these bulls for eight to nine months. I'm asking between 1.3 lakh takas and 1.8 lakh takas. Normally I sell at the Karimganj market, but this year I came here hoping for better profit," he said, adding that he's aiming for a profit of Tk 10,000 per bull.

Shamim Miah, also from Kishoreganj Sadar, said the price of small bulls is unusually high. "A two-maund bull is priced at Tk 70,000, while a four-maund bull is going for Tk 1.2 lakh," he said.

Mohammad Shahidullah, a customer at the Kachukhet market, complained about the high prices of small bulls. "I sacrifice a bull every year. I've budgeted Tk 70,000, but I'm struggling to find one in that range," he said.

Mizanur Rahman, a revenue collector at a Kachukhet market counter, said sales began in earnest yesterday morning, and he expected the crowd to grow significantly by last night or today morning.

Meanwhile, in a unique offering, Amzad Hossain brought a camel to the Gabtali market this year. "I'm asking for Tk 35 lakh and have already received an offer of Tk 22 lakh. If someone offers a bit more, I'll sell it," said Amzad, who brought three camels from Rajasthan two years ago and sold two during previous Eid seasons.

He also brought 25 butti (Bhutani) cows, priced between Tk 35,000 and Tk 70,000.

This year, the two Dhaka city corporations have approved 20 cattle markets -- 12 in Dhaka North City Corporation, including the permanent Gabtali market, and eight in Dhaka South City Corporation.