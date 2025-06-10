Car, believed to be owned by ex-MP Anar, recovered from Kushtia building

A Land Cruiser Prado was found in the parking area of a multi-storey building in Kushtia town yesterday.

Police and locals suspect the vehicle, worth over a crore taka, belonged to slain former lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4, Anwarul Azim Anar.

Locals informed the police after initially spotting the vehicle.

Later, a team from Kushtia Model Police Station visited the spot late last night. The black vehicle was found in the garage of an eight-storey building named Safina Tower, located in front of the Kushtia Superintendent of Police's office.

Police recovered documents from inside the vehicle, including papers bearing the name of the owner, as well as stickers indicating membership in parliament and CIP (Commercially Important Person) status.

Confirming the matter, Sub-Inspector Swapan of Kushtia Model Police Station said, "We arrived at the scene after being informed. Documents, MP and CIP stickers were recovered from the vehicle. It is suspected that the car belonged to Anwarul Azim Anar, the former MP of Jhenaidah-4. The matter will be investigated and legal steps will be taken. The vehicle will be brought to the police station."

Anwarul Azim Anar was murdered at a Kolkata flat last year.

Locals said the car had been parked in the garage of the building for several months.

"We informed the police after noticing the vehicle. The papers show the name of Anwarul Azim Anar, the former MP of Jhenaidah-4," a resident said.

Eyewitness Sabbir said, "Initially, we heard the car belonged to Awami League presidium member and former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid. Later, locals alerted the police. The documents recovered by police indicate that the car is owned by former MP Anar. The person who handed over the documents and stickers to the police used to be a driver for Kustia district Awami League's general secretary Azgar Ali. We demand that this be properly investigated."

Alamgir Hossain, caretaker of the building, said, "A cigarette company named Genuine Leaf has rented the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors. Foreigners come, stay, and dine there. They arranged to park the vehicle. We do not know anything beyond this."

Attempts were made to contact the owner of Safina Tower and the CEO and GM of Genuine Leaf Tobacco for comment, but they could not be reached.