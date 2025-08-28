Call-Ready: Once the sound of history, now silent

This used to be the store of Call-Ready, which now has no proper display and the shutters had stayed down for over a year. The authorities said they are closing the store due to a lack of business. PHOTO: COURTESY, RAKIB MADBER

Remember whenever you saw someone speaking through a microphone -- be it at a rally, a meeting, or a grand procession -- there was one thing in common. In front of the mic, a small sign read: "Call-Ready".

From Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic March 7, 1971 speech to countless assemblies that shaped the nation, those words became inseparable from Bangladesh's political journey. Every photograph of that moment shows the microphones bearing this name, silent witnesses to history.

This used to be the store of Call-Ready in Old Dhaka, which now has no proper display and the shutters had stayed down for over a year. The authorities said they are closing the store due to a lack of business. Photo: Collected, Rakib Madber

But today, the legendary service has fallen silent. Its Old Dhaka shop has remained shuttered for more than a year. Authorities said continuous financial losses forced them to suspend operations, though efforts are underway to relocate.

The journey of Call-Ready began in 1948, when brothers Doyal Ghosh and Haripada Ghosh from Bikrampur's Srinagar started a business in Laxmibazar under the name I Am Always Ready, On Call At Your Service—later shortened to ARJA, or Arju Electronics. Initially renting out lighting, decoration, and even gramophones, the shop soon introduced microphones, many of which Haripada himself built using imported parts.

As political movements gained momentum in East Pakistan, the demand for microphones surged. Call-Ready quickly became synonymous with rallies -- from the 1952 Language Movement to the 1954 United Front elections, the six-point movement of 1966, the 1969 mass uprising, and the 1970 general elections.

Apart from Bangabandhu, leaders such as Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, Nelson Mandela, Indira Gandhi, Bill Clinton, and Pranab Mukherjee all addressed crowds through Call-Ready microphones.

By the mid-1950s, the company employed at least 20 workers, with members of the Ghosh family managing the growing business. Its name -- Call-Ready -- symbolised reliability: once called, the microphones were ready.

When this correspondent visited the shuttered shop on Wednesday, even the signboard had been removed. "The shop has been closed since August 5," said local resident Shibal Sarkar.

Another resident, Tariq Aziz, recalled, "We grew up seeing this shop. These mics are in the photos of our history. But it has been closed for a year now."

With modern, portable sound systems dominating the market, Call-Ready could not keep pace.

One of the authorities, wishing anonymity, said, "Business was declining as new technology spread. We are closing the shop now and will try to restart in another location in Dhaka."