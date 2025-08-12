Bangladesh
CA Yunus joins luncheon hosted by Malaysian PM

Photo: Chief adviser's Facebook

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus joined Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for lunch at the residence of the latter in Putrajaya today.

Anwar hosted the luncheon in honour of Yunus.

Members of the Malaysian Cabinet and the chief adviser's entourage joined the luncheon.

On the occasion, the Bangladesh chief adviser and the Malaysian premier enjoyed a colourful cultural function performed by local artists.

Earlier in the day, when Yunus arrived at Anwar's residence, he was greeted by school students.

The chief adviser landed in Kuala Lumpur yesterday evening on a three-day state visit at the invitation of the Malaysian PM.

