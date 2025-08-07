CA urges govt officials to make full preparations for fair, credible polls

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has directed government officials at all levels to make thorough preparations to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

"The first phase of the government has concluded, and the second phase is now underway. The primary focus of this new phase is the upcoming national election," he said, adding that alongside election preparations, the government's efforts for reforms and ensuring justice will continue.

The chief adviser gave these directives in the weekly meeting of Advisory Council today at the Secretariat today.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference organised by the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said, "The second phase of the government has officially begun with a letter sent from the chief adviser's office to the Election Commission for initiating the election process."

He further added, "The chief adviser has said that the first and foremost task of this phase is to conduct a proper and peaceful election."

In addition to this, the chief adviser has directed all concerned to prioritise ongoing reforms and justice processes as the government moves forward, the press secretary confirmed.