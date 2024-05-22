Buddha Purnima today

Buddha Purnima, the biggest religious festival of the Buddhist community, will be celebrated across the country today.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu at the foothill of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally departed into nirvana at the age of 80 in 483 BC.

The day is a public holiday.

On the occasion, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the members of the Buddhist community.

In his message, President Shahabuddin said Gautam Buddha always sought welfare for mankind and preached equity and friendship to establish peace and harmony in the world.

The ideals and philosophy of Buddha can play an important role in establishing peace in society, removing unrest and intolerance from the world, and saving people from moral degradation, he said.

Noting that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony, the president said, "Ppeople of all religions in this country have been observing their respective religions and rituals with great splendour which is a bright tradition of the people of this country."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said, "In today's world, it is necessary to follow the teachings of Buddha to suppress the brute force maddened by violence, prevent the degradation of values, and build a peaceful society."

She added that the constitution guarantees equal rights to people of all religions and castes, adding, "We believe religion is for individuals while festivals are for all."

On the day, newspapers will publish articles while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television (BTV) and private TV channels broadcast special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

The celebrations usually start with lighting lamps, hoisting the national and religious flags atop the Mohabihar, and the recitation of sacred verses from Tripitaka.

The Buddhist devotees are expected to offer various gift items, including fruits, flowers, and candles, to statues of Lord Buddha on the day.