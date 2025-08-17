BSF pushes in 2 Bangladeshis through Lalmonirhat border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained two Bangladeshi nationals early today after India's Border Security Force (BSF) pushed them in through the Patgram border in Lalmonirhat.

Patrolling members of Paysattibari border outpost, under Teesta BGB Battalion-2, picked them up from Pradhanpara area of the upazila, confirmed Camp Commander Nayek Subedar Alim Uddin.

Troops from BSF 98 Battalion's BS camp in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, pushed the two men into Bangladesh near border pillar 845, he said.

The detainees were identified as Ranu Molla, 60, of Narail, and Abu Siddique, 54, of Sunamganj. Siddique is physically challenged, according to BGB.

Quoting the men, the BGB officer said they had illegally entered India through the Benapole border about a year ago with the help of brokers. They had been begging in Gujarat until recently, when Indian police detained them and handed them over to the BSF, which later pushed them into Bangladesh under the cover of darkness.

"They have been handed over to Patgram Police Station, which will verify their identity and take necessary steps," said the BGB officer.

Patgram Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mizanur Rahman said their identities and addresses are being verified.

"They will be reunited with their families after confirmation," he added.