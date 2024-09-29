Brahmanbaria’s famous 'Chhanamukhi' secures GI recognition

Chhanamukhi, a unique and beloved sweetmeat from Brahmanbaria, has officially received Geographical Indication (GI) recognition, marking it as a distinct product from the region.

The Directorate of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT), under the Ministry of Industry, notified the Brahmanbaria district administration of the registration.

Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Didarul Alam confirmed that the DPDT officially registered Chhanamukhi as a GI product on September 24. The sweet now holds the GI registration number 41, according to the DPDT's records.

Photo: Masuk Hridoy

In a letter signed by DPDT Director General Munim Hasan, it was noted that Brahmanbaria's Chhanamukhi sweet has been registered under GI-75 in the Geographical Indication Registration Book since April 8 of this year. The application for this recognition was submitted by the Brahmanbaria District Commissioner in April 2022, detailing the history, unique characteristics, and production method of the sweet.

According to the district administration's website, Chhanamukhi originated in Brahmanbaria during the British colonial period. The sweet is known for its labour-intensive process, with around seven to eight litres of cow's milk required to produce just one kilogramme of Chhanamukhi, which currently sells for Tk 700 per kg.

Photo: Masuk Hridoy

The sweet has long held a special place in both local and international circles. Notably, in 1986, Pakistan's then-president General Ziaul Haque praised the delicacy after tasting it at an event at the Bangladesh Embassy in Islamabad. His compliments were widely reported in Pakistani media at the time.

Dulal Modak, owner of the renowned "Adarsha Matri Bhandar" sweet shop in Brahmanbaria, which is famous for producing Chhanamukhi, explained the meticulous process of making the sweet.

"First of all, curdled milk (chhana) has to be made and cut into squares. Then it has to be fried in sugar juice to make Chhanamukhi. It is called Chhanamukhi because it is made from curdled milk. Chhanamukhi is small and hard with four corners. It is coated with congealed sugar and it is very tasty," he said.

Notably, Chhanamukhi is exclusively produced in Brahmanbaria, adding to its significance as a regional delicacy.