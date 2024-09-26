Madhupur pineapples get GI recognition

The famous pineapples produced in Madhupur Garh region of Tangail has earned the status of a GI product, increasing the prospect to export the fruit abroad.

The Geographical Indication Unit issued the certificate of recognition on September 24 signed by Mumin Hasan, director general of Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) of the Ministry of Industries, reports our Tangail correspondent.

Pineapple cultivation was first introduced in Bangladesh in 1942. Miji Dayamoyi Sangma of Garo community of Idilpur village in Madhupur, was the first to start pineapple cultivation.

He started pineapple cultivation at home by bringing 750 seedlings while visiting his relatives in Meghalaya, India.

Mirza Jubair Hossain, upazila nirbahi officer in Madhupur, said GI recognition of traditional products of the country is very important to strengthen Bangladesh's position in international trade.

According to Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Tangail, Madhupur is a key region for pinapple cultivation in the country, where huge amount of pineapples worth several hundred crores of taka are produced every year.

Giant Q, locally called Calendar, is one of the main varieties in the region and others are Honey Queen, locally called Joldungi, MD-2 and Ashwina.