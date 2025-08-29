Border Killings BGB chief refutes the self-defence claim of BSF

Border Guard Bangladesh Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui yesterday strongly refuted BSF's claim that BSF personnel only open fire in self defence along the Bangladesh-India border.

Speaking at a joint press briefing after the four-day 56th BGB-BSF DG-level conference in Dhaka, he said border killings was the top issue during the conference.

BGB chief's remark came after Indian Border Security Force DG Daljit Singh Chowdhury defended his force while responding to a reporter's query about border killings, saying that they only fire when attacked by trans-border criminals.

"BSF personnel fight only as a last resort in the face of an imminent threat to their life in self-defence, irrespective of the nationality," BSF DG told reporters.

The BSF DG said the BSF has followed a non-lethal strategy for the last 15 years, but in many cases, criminals launch violent attacks against patrols. "Whenever the criminal activities are thwarted by BSF troops, the criminals respond with abuses, stone-pelting, attacks with sharp-edged lethal weapons, and in complete disregard of warnings. This mostly happens in the dead of night. In such attacks, 35 BSF personnel were seriously injured in the first six months of this year alone," he said.

Maj Gen Siddiqui said, "We cited examples where some of the killings took place in broad daylight. Sometimes, minors were killed. We raised a question: how can a minor pose a threat to an armed BSF soldier? In broad daylight, what kind of threat can an individual pose to the soldier?"

He added that if any Bangladeshi inadvertently crosses the boundary without criminal intent, BSF should apprehend them or, as a goodwill gesture, hand them over to BGB, without using lethal force.

The BGB chief said that in the DG-level talks, both sides agreed to try their best so that no crossings, deliberate or inadvertent, take place and no lives are lost.

On allegations of push-ins, the BSF chief said, "Foreigners staying illegally in India are dealt with as per the law of the land. All Bangladeshis who are found illegally entering India inadvertently and without any criminal intent are handed over to the BGB respectfully."

He added that BSF had already handed over more than 550 Bangladeshis during the DG-level talks, while over 2,400 nationality verification cases remain pending with the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, some for more than five years.

Asked about reports that Indian nationals were also pushed into Bangladesh, the BSF DG said, "If there are any instances of border violation by Indian nationals, a well-established mechanism exists between both countries for deportation. We will immediately accept if they are Indian nationals."

On why push-ins started this year, he said, "There is no specific reason. People are coming back … through proper channels, through gaps, and through us. Whosoever we find, we immediately hand over them to the BGB."

"As I said, we have well-established mechanisms for deportations. We follow that only," the BSF DG said while responding to a query whether pushing registered Rohingyas from India into Bangladesh violated the international law.

Regarding the conference outcome, BGB chief Maj Gen Siddiqui said, besides border killings and push-ins, the talks focused on preventing smuggling, particularly narcotics and arms, human trafficking, and illegal constructions within 150 yards of the border.

BSF also raised concerns about criminals entering India, BGB's objection to some Indian development projects, and fake Indian currency, while river-related and survey matters were also discussed, he said.

The DG-level conference concluded with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussions.

The Bangladesh delegation, led by BGB DG Siddiqui, included officials from several ministries and agencies, while BSF DG Chowdhury headed the 11-member Indian delegation with representatives from India's home and foreign ministries and the High Commission in Dhaka.