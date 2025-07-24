Biman flight returns to Ctg airport after technical glitch

All 287 passengers were accommodated on another Biman flight

A Dhaka-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was forced to return to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram shortly after take-off this morning due to a technical malfunction.

Flight BG 148 had initially arrived from Dubai and landed in Chattogram at 7:15am. It departed for Dhaka at 8:37am but experienced a technical issue mid-air

The flight landed safely back at the airport at 8:58am.

A press release issued by Engineer Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram confirmed the development.

The aircraft is currently stationed at Bay no. 8 of the airport, and all passengers are safe, the press release said.

All passengers from the mentioned flight were accommodated on another Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, arrived from Muscat. The flight departed for Dhaka at 10:50am.