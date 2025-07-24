Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:24 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 11:35 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Biman flight returns to Ctg airport after technical glitch

Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:24 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 11:35 AM
All 287 passengers were accommodated on another Biman flight
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 10:24 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 11:35 AM
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was forced to return to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram shortly after take-off this morning due to a technical malfunction.

Flight BG 148 had initially arrived from Dubai and landed in Chattogram at 7:15am. It departed for Dhaka at 8:37am but experienced a technical issue mid-air

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The flight landed safely back at the airport at 8:58am.

A press release issued by Engineer Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, public relations officer at Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram confirmed the development.

The aircraft is currently stationed at Bay no. 8 of the airport, and all passengers are safe, the press release said.

All passengers from the mentioned flight were accommodated on another Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, arrived from Muscat. The flight departed for Dhaka at 10:50am.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

সরাসরি গুলির নির্দেশ হাসিনার

দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের মাসব্যাপী অনুসন্ধানে উঠে এসেছে, পলাতক সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা সেই সময়ে রাষ্ট্রীয় বাহিনীগুলোকে নির্দেশ দেওয়ার পরেই প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার বেড়ে যায়। যাচাইকৃত ফোনালাপেও...

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় একজনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ২৮০

১৭ মিনিট আগে