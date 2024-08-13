BGB won't turn its back on the border anymore: Sakhawat

Home Affairs Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain today said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will not turn their backs on the border areas anymore.

"This party [Awami League] was worse than any fascist party. They told [BGB], who are supposed to protect borders, to turn their backs [to it]," he said.

That will not happen anymore, he added.

He was speaking at the BGB Hospital after visiting paramilitary force members who suffered injuries in clashes during the mass student movement that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country on August 5.

In the weeks leading up to her resignation, BGB members were deployed to help the administration amid the protests.

Asked about the actions against the police officials responsible for violence against students and demonstrators, he said "However long I am here, I will make sure these culprits are brought to book."

Sakhawat said police are repentant for their deeds.

"Those who made police members monsters, I am saying again we will not let them go. Have patience as there are some procedures to take government action.

"We are trying to identify those who ordered police [to open fire on the students]," he added.

Most members of the force have returned to duty, he said, adding that he would make a final assessment on the matter after Thursday, the end of the deadline for police to join work .

He said no one can snatch the students' movement and urged students to come up with uniform and batch designs for the police force.

Asked about the Awami League programme on August 15, the anniversary of the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members, Sakhawat said they would discuss the issue this afternoon.

"Whatever is decided, there will be heavy presence of police so that none can create a volatile situation," he added.