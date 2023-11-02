Be vocal against attack on media

Info minister urges newspaper editors

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday urged editors of daily newspapers to create public opinion against BNP-sponsored terrorism and violence, saying BNP attacked the very existence of the country.

He said this while exchanging views with the editors at his office at the secretariat.

BNP activists attacked the residence of the chief justice, judges' complex and hospital which never happened in the country before, he said.

The minister also urged the editors to take legal action against the BNP culprits responsible for attacking on-duty journalists on Saturday.

"The attackers have been identified and they are leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat. They cannot avoid the responsibility," he said.

BNP killed a cop and burnt down about 19 vehicles including ambulances at Razarbagh Police Hospital and their brutality has crossed all limits like Israeli forces in Gaza, he said.

Journalists, editors and mass media can mould public opinion. But people of the country are unaware of their (BNP) brutality even after the attack on 30 on-duty journalists, said the minister.

"It's the responsibility of the media to inform people about BNP's mayhem. And newspapers need to publish reports on how the journalists were attacked," he said.

The daily Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamol Datta, Kaler Kantho editor Shahed Mohammad Ali, the Daily Sun chief editor Enamul Haque Chowdhury, the daily Pratidiner Bangladesh editor Mustafiz Shafi, the daily Desh Rupantar acting editor Mostafa Mamun, the daily Kalbela editor Santosh Sharma and Amader Natun Somoy editor Nasima Khan Manti, among others, were present.