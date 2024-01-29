BB official’s death by falling brick: HC questions failure to ensure safety

The High Court today questioned failure of the authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of Bangladesh Bank official Dipu Sana, who died after a brick fell on her head in Dhaka's Siddheswari area on January 10.

The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why their failure to provide safe and secured footpath for general citizens should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule following a writ petition filed as a public interest litigation by lawyer Mostafa Mosharraf Hossain seeking necessary directives to this effect.

Advocate Muhammad Safwan Karim appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state during hearing of the rule.

According to police, the incident took place when Dipu, on her way home from her Bangladesh Bank's Sadarghat office, got down from a bus in the Shantinagar area.