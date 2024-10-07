Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims can now travel by sea

The Saudi government has agreed to a proposal to allow Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims to travel by sea.

The Saudi government gave the nod during a bilateral meeting between Religious Affairs Adviser KM Khalid Hossain and Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah at Jeddah on Sunday, the Ministry of Religious Affairs said this in a press release.

During the meeting, Khalid Hossain placed the proposal to the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry.

The Saudi ministry confirmed the approval to the Bangladesh proposal.

Regarding the proposal for sending Hajj pilgrims by sea, the Saudi minister stated that the Saudi government has no objections to Bangladeshi pilgrims travelling via sea routes.

However, discussions with port authorities are necessary, the Saudi officials said, adding that the Bangladesh government must also finalise the decision by consulting with shipping companies.

The government is considering sending around two to three thousand pilgrims via sea as part of a pilot project this year, according to the religious affairs ministry.

The Saudi minister assured that the biometric system for pilgrims would be upgraded.

He further assured the religious adviser regarding the issuance of Munazzim (multiple entry) visas for Hajj agency owners or their representatives.

Additionally, the Saudi hajj minister promised to address the issue of lost luggage for pilgrims under the "Route to Makkah" initiative, which occurred in 2023 and 2024.

This year, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah set a minimum quota of 2,000 pilgrims per agency.

In response, the religious adviser requested the reconsideration of the quota, suggesting a reduction to 250 pilgrims per agency for 2024.

The Saudi Minister assured that this request would be taken into consideration.

The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah was assisted in the meeting by Dr. Hasan Al-Manakhera, Deputy Minister for International Cooperation, and Badr Al-Selami, Director General of the Hajj and Umrah Ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Bangladesh's Religious Secretary AH Hamid Jamaddar, Additional Secretary of the Hajj Division Md. Matiul Islam, Brigadier Rakibullah, Charge d'Affaires at the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh, Consul General Miah Mohammad Mainul Kabir at the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah, Hajj Counselor Zahirul Islam, and Hajj Consul Muhammad Aslam Uddin.