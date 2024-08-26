Hajj 2025 registration to begin from Sept 1

The primary registration for the 2025 hajj will begin from September 1 and continue till November 30 through both public and private channels, the religious affairs ministry said today.

Deadline for the primary hajj registration will not be extended, said a ministry press release.

Any previous or new pre-registered person can do primary registration by depositing Tk 3 lakh. The remaining amount of the Hajj package price must be paid within the time specified in the package.

The pre-registration fee for both public and private channels is Tk 30,000.

The quota for pilgrims from Bangladesh is 1.27 lakh.

The primary registration process will automatically close when this quota will be filled.

This year's hajj package price will be subject to the costs at the Saudi end and air fare.

However, efforts will be made to reduce the price of general Hajj package compared to last year.

In the normal hajj package, a maximum of six seats will be in a room at a home or hotel. However, package upgradation facility will be available.

Hajj agencies can send pilgrims with special package facilities. The list of agencies initially qualified to conduct hajj activities is available at www.hajj.gov.bd. Moreover, any hall-related information can be known by calling 16136.