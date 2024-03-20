Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Bangladesh will be role model for others

Says religious affairs minister on Hajj management
Staff Correspondent
Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Mar 20, 2024 12:00 AM

The government is trying to make Bangladesh's hajj management a role model in the world, said Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan yesterday.

The minister said this during a discussion and iftar ceremony organised by Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) at Dhaka Officers Club.

The minister said the government is determined to take all possible steps for the welfare of hajj pilgrims.

Faridul also said if there are any weaknesses in the hajj management, the government will identify and resolve them.

The minister said many positive changes have occurred in Hajj management over the years.

"Hajj and Umrah management policies and regulations have been formulated. E-Hajj management has been launched. Bangladesh Plaza has been established at Jeddah Hajj Terminal. A record 13.90 lakh pilgrims have performed Hajj in the last 15 years," he said.

HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, Additional Secretary of Hajj Division of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md. Motiul Islam, and HAAB Secretary General Farooq Ahmed Sardar, among others, also spoke at the programme.

