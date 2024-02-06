Bangladesh welcomes Biden’s letter to Hasina

Says foreign minister

Bangladesh has welcomed US President Joe Biden's letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday.

"We welcome the letter written by President Biden. We already have very good relationship with the US. Through this letter, our partnership will advance further," he told reporters at his ministry office. The US embassy in Dhaka shared the letter with the foreign ministry on Sunday.

In the letter, President Biden expressed his willingness to work together with PM Hasina to achieve Bangladesh's economic goals, as well as to cooperate on regional and global security and humanitarian support, especially for Rohingyas.

The Biden administration has been critical of Bangladesh's democracy and human rights records in recent times. It also announced a policy in May last year to deny US visa to those who undermine Bangladesh's democracy and elections.

Hasan Mahmud, who returned from Belgium on Sunday after attending the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, said the European Union will strengthen and diversify partnership with Bangladesh.

He will fly for New Delhi tonight for his first bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and discuss bilateral trade, connectivity, and Teesta water sharing deal, among other agendas, said ministry officials.