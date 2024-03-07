Bangladesh can gain big if it plays its cards right

Say foreign policy analysts on country’s rising global profile

Hosted by BIISS and BEI, guests discuss Bangladesh’s significance in the Indo-Pacific region in a book launch ceremony in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh can gain big from its "advantageous situation" of being a focal point in the Indo-Pacific region if it can address the diplomatic, democratic, governance and economic pitfalls, said foreign policy analysts.

However, they said the country, on the other hand, is facing significant challenges, both global and domestic, as it is attracting a lot of attention from global powers.

They said Bangladesh's significant economic growth over the last decades and the geostrategic location has made it a sought-after partner for the powers jostling for supremacy in the region.

The remarks were made during two discussions held to commemorate the launch of the book "Bangladesh on a New Journey: Moving Beyond the Regional Identity," edited by Prof Sreeradha Datta of the Jindal School of International Affairs in India and published by Bloomsbury Publishing.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) arranged the discussions -- one yesterday and the other on Tuesday.

The book contains 13 chapters written by scholars from home and abroad.

"Bangladesh's significance has grown much in the Indo-pacific due to its location. It is a bridge between South and Southeast Asia," said Prof Datta at the BIIS event, noting that the country's status has grown globally due its economic might and vast diaspora across the globe.

Prof Datta, however, emphasised the necessity for nuanced and layered diplomacy, stating, "Modest diplomacy will not work now."

Talking to this correspondent on the sidelines of BEI even, Prof Datta said the country must also address governance, human rights issues to perform better in global arena.

BEI Distinguished Fellow Farooq Sobhan pointed out that amid geopolitical competition and global shifts like the Russia-Ukraine war, addressing corruption and strengthening democracy is vital for Bangladesh's survival and growth.

Former foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, BEI President Humayun Kabir, BIISS Chairman AFM Gousal Azam Sarker among others attended the programmes.