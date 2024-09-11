Anti-state elements spreading misinformation: Rab

Rapid Action Battalion today said some anti-state elements have been trying to disrupt law and order by spreading misinformation and propaganda.

Rab's media wing issued a press statement today and reaffirmed its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against militancy and extremism.

"Bangladesh is a country of peace and harmony. All the people of the country, irrespective of race, religion, caste and party, celebrate all the festivals and events peacefully. Rab is committed to identify the criminals involved in extremism and take strict legal action against them," the release read.

Rab is continuing strict surveillance to ensure that the members of militant outfits, who got released on bail, cannot engage in any further subversive activities.

"If someone released on bail gets involved in any further criminal or militant activities instead of returning to normal life, Rab will bring them to book," the release added.