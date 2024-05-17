Ansar-VDP eyes to provide security services abroad

It has sent a letter to home ministry for permission saying, if approved, it will bring remittance and honour to country

The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party (VDP) has expressed its intention to provide security for foreign establishments and protection of VVIPs abroad "to contribute to the country's economy and image", similar to their role in Bangladesh.

The Ansar-VDP stated that its members are now as capable of providing security in various countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

According to sources, the move came following a recent meeting between Bangladesh's Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Daoud.

On May 13, a letter was sent from the Ansar-VDP headquarters to the senior secretary of the Home Ministry's Public Security Division seeking permission in this regard. It also requested the ministry to take the necessary steps.

The Daily Star obtained a copy of the letter signed by Deputy Director General (Operations) Md Fakhrul Alam of Ansar-VDP.

The letter states that the force is well-trained to perform the intended task and, if approved, the deployment will earn remittance and honour to the country.

According to the letter, the combined force of the Ansar-VDP is approximately 6.1 million.

Among them, the Ansar has a total of 42 battalions, comprising 17,000 members. It also has a special operational unit -- Ansar Guard Battalion (AGB) -- consisting of personnel trained in Close Physical Protection Training (CPT), STT, and QRT. Members of this unit are responsible for the security of diplomatic zones, foreign embassies and significant establishments across the country like icddr,b, the national parliament, Rampal power plant, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, and Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

The letter also added that 54,224 embodied Ansar members deployed under 5,679 guard units are guarding various government and private establishments across the country. These members have also received special training on ensuring security, mob control and disaster management.

The letter stated that the members of the Ansar Battalions and the active Ansar members are ready to take on significant responsibilities both in Bangladesh and internationally.

It requested the ministry, if an opportunity arises, to take necessary measures to deploy members of the force to countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, for security purposes. This will contribute significantly to the country's economy through earning remittances. Additionally, the role of Ansar members abroad will enhance the country's image, it added.

Confirming the letter, Deputy Director General Fakhrul Alam told The Daily Star that the whole process is in an initial stage.

"During the recent visit of the deputy foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, the issue was discussed with the home minister. In light of that discussion, we sent the letter saying that our members are ready to serve in foreign countries."

"We requested the ministry to consider Ansar-VDP as a top priority if a window of opportunity opens," he added.

He also said, "Our AGB is highly trained to face any situation. They are providing security to VVIPs and foreigners in the country."

"The deployment will be different than police or other forces who are serving abroad. And this will not impact the service we are providing within the country," he added.