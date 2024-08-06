Ansar-VDP to control traffic, provide security at police stations, HSIA

Forces already being deployed, says DG

The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) will ensure security of all police stations and the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) from today.

The members of Ansar & VDP will also maintain traffic control across the country.

Maj Gen AKM Aminul Haque, director general of the Bangladesh Ansar & VDP, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

"There are no members of the police in any police stations across the country, and also no Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at the airports. The army chief and the air force chief directed us to deploy the force to ensure the security of police stations and also at the airport," he said.

Maj Gen Aminul said they have already started deploying forces across the country in phases to ensure security of police stations and establishments first in the evolving condition.

Asked about the number of forces, he said, "We are working, and may be able to say clearly after full deployment."

Whether they would ensure law and order, the director general said, "We may not be able to work like a police force. We will more likely work as the auxiliary force, but our prime and main job now is to ensure the security of the establishments."