Restore law and order immediately: DCCI

The leading chamber wants quick formation of interim government

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has urged the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to restore law and order in the capital and around the country.

The chamber emphasised the need for bringing normalcy back to economic activities, as the economy has suffered significantly since the beginning of the unrest.

The interim government should be formed lawfully as soon as possible, the leading trade body said in a press release.

"We request everyone to take necessary measures as we believe an interim government is a must to restore the democratic election process and hand the country back to its people and its elected representatives," the statement read.

"The recent events have taken a large toll on our lives and economy, and unless effective measures are in place, supply chain disruptions will cause further damage and add to public suffering."

The private sector is the key driver of the economy and it requires substantial support to overcome the setbacks caused by the recent disruptions, the DCCI said.

A conducive environment must be in place to facilitate economic recovery free of political and regulatory certainty, and to foster a stable political environment and rebuild businesses' confidence and activities at home and abroad, it said.

"We call for collective efforts from all stakeholders, including imminent interim government, private sector and political parties, to mitigate the impact of recent loss and damages through a rigorous and sustainable economic recovery process," the DCCI said.