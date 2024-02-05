Annoda Gobinda Public Library: Enlightening Pabna for 134 years

It is believed that the history of libraries stretches back up to 5,000 years, originating somewhere between ancient Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt. The ancient history of libraries in our region is not well known, but modern libraries first popped up here around 1850, during British rule.

Since 2018, February 5 has been observed as the National Library Day in our country. While there are many libraries dotted around the country today – many of them administered by the government – only a few of them have been able to successfully carry the spirit of spreading knowledge.

Annoda Gobinda Public Library, a private library in Pabna, is one of those few institutions. Established in 1890 by the zamindar Annoda Gobinda of Tantibandha estate in Pabna, this library is one of the oldest among such institutions in the country as well.

The early heritage of Annoda Gobinda Public Library has been replaced with new establishments over the years, but the spirit of the historic library remains the same, spreading the light of knowledge for 134 years.

"Since my student life, I have grown accustomed to going to the library. To this day, I go to the library for my professional needs. I prefer going to Annoda Gobinda Public Library as it is rich in historical books that help with writing," said Md. Mostafa Sotej, a writer who is also a regular reader at the library.

More than 30 thousand books – of which around 9 thousand are century-old books and manuscripts – are preserved in the library, making up a precious resource for writers and researchers, library officials said.

"Annoda Gobinda Public Library is one of the oldest public libraries across the country, and it is rich in valuable books. Many old books from 100 to 150 years ago are kept here," Md. Abdul Motin Khan, the library secretary, told the Daily Star.

Beside old books, many documents written on palm leaves – some of them as old as 300 years – are kept here, he said. The secretary added that Annoda Gobinda Public Library exhibits rare books and publications in the library premises every year.

According to historians, the landlord Annoda Gobinda established a small library for the enlightenment of Pabna society in the middle of the town in 1890. Since then, the library has been located in the same place. It is now a four-storey building that provides services like modern reading facilities, as well as an auditorium.

The library is rich with books about history, literature, general knowledge and various other subjects, but students mostly come to the library for their academic work and to study for job exams, said Md. Ahsanul Alom Bokul, librarian of Annoda Gobinda Public Library. He added that readers of newspapers were another group of regular attendees at the library.

Besides regular library work, the library holds cultural programs to observe different occasions in order to uphold traditional and cultural heritages, Bokul added.

Speaking to The Daily Star, educationist Professor Shibojit Nag, who is also a life member of Annoda Gobinda Public Library, said the historic library is hardly getting any quality readers due to deteriorating reading habits among the people.

"Once upon a time, Annoda Gobinda Public Library was full of teachers, researchers, writers, cultural activists, politicians, social workers and people from the elite part of society. They used to come here to gather knowledge but now the reading trends are deteriorating," Professor Nag said.

"Annoda Gobinda Public Library has been spreading the light of knowledge for 134 years. If we want to build an enlightened society, we must promote people's reading habits through this historic library," he added.