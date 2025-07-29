Amir Khosru alleges data manipulation to conceal economic reality

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has alleged that data is being manipulated in Bangladesh to serve political interests and distort the country's economic condition.

Speaking at a seminar titled "Building a Data-Driven Inclusive Bangladesh: Vision 2035" at Dhaka University today, Khosru claimed that under a previous authoritarian regime, population figures were deliberately underreported to artificially inflate per capita income.

"This is not only misleading but a betrayal of the nation's future," he said, questioning the credibility of data from institutions such as the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

"Strong, independent institutions are vital for sustainable development. Professionalism and transparency are especially crucial in areas like capital markets, the financial system, and data collection," he added.

Khosru warned that the mismatch between short-term deposits and long-term loans in the banking sector poses a serious threat to the economy.

He also criticised the politicisation of the capital market, arguing that "the less political interference, the better".

He stressed that policy-making in Bangladesh continues to lack data dependence.

"Data is an invaluable asset in today's world. The more data one holds, the more powerful they become. But in our country, data is not central to decision-making," he said.

He also highlighted the potential of digitisation in reducing corruption across sectors such as government services, healthcare, education, and investment.

"Digital services can minimise bribery by limiting public interaction with government offices. We must follow the lead of developed countries to move forward," Khosru said.

The event was organised by the Centre for Policy Analysis and Reform and chaired by DU Treasurer Prof M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.