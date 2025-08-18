Amid Chalan Beel worries, Rabindra University gets Ecnec’s conditional nod

University says the wetland won’t be harmed

The Ecnec yesterday approved the construction of Rabindra University in Sirajganj, despite objections from several advisers over the plan to build it by filling up a wetland.

The approval, however, came with the condition that the authorities must first secure an environmental clearance certificate.

"Many advisers raised their voices against the establishment of the Rabindra University near Chalan Beel for environmental reasons. The project has been approved on condition, meaning the project fund will not be disbursed until the condition is met," said an adviser who attended the meeting in which the project proposal was approved.

The advisers discussed the issue for nearly an hour, with some warning that construction in Buripothajia of Sirajganj's Shahzadpur upazila would block the water discharge path of the Chalan Beel.

Planning Adviser Prof Dr Wahid Uddin Mahmud said, "The project has been approved strictly in line with the proper legal and procedural process. I'll not go beyond the rules.

"There are concerns among environmentalists about the designated site …. It is now up to the Department of Environment to carry out a full evaluation."

9 YEARS WITHOUT A CAMPUS

Rabindra University was approved in 2015 and began academic activities in 2018.

It initially operated from Shahzadpur Women's College before shifting to other temporary sites scattered across the upazila.

Students face repeated disruptions as classes and administrative activities continue in rented buildings.

"Since the academic activities had already been launched, we felt it necessary to build permanent infrastructure," Wahid Uddin said at a press briefing.

The land ministry converted the designated area from pasture to non-agricultural use in 2018. Administrative approval was also granted that year, but construction has not started since.

ECNEC APPROVAL

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Tk 519.15 crore project on 100 acres of Tagore's estate in Shahzadpur after several revisions of the Development Project Proposal (DPP) and subsequent approvals from the University Grants Commission and the education ministry.

According to the DPP, the university will have 11 faculties and 40 departments, accommodating 7,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The campus will have three five-storey dormitories costing Tk 93.89 crore, and four major non-residential buildings -- a five-storey academic building, a five-storey administrative building, a three-storey central library, and a two-storey Teacher-Student Centre and cafeteria -- costing around Tk 211 crore.

Tk 15 crore has been allocated for furniture, and two smaller establishments for Tk 2 crore.

The plan also includes open spaces, sports grounds, lakes, and designated areas for agriculture, livestock, and fisheries.

At least 33 percent of the land will be kept for tree plantation and greenery, as per forest department guidelines.

ENVIRONMENTAL WORRIES

Environmentalists argue the site lies at the confluence of the Boral and Gohara rivers, which connect to Chalan Beel -- one of the largest wetlands in the country.

"If the university is built at the said site, it will hamper the water discharging. And if the water of the Chalan Beel is stagnant, it will cause waterlogging in the area and leave heavy impacts …. Besides, filling up a wetland is prohibited as per the existing environmental law of the country," said Fida A Khan, executive director of the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services.

SM Mizanur Rahman, member secretary of Chalan Beel Rokkha Andolon, said, "We're not against the university. We just want to save Chalan Beel."

On August 10, the group wrote to the planning ministry, urging relocation. It also threatened to wage a tougher movement if construction begins.

Earlier, the Chalan Beel spanned over 1,000 square kilometres across 41 upazilas in six northern districts. It has now shrunk to 375 square kilometres in nine upazilas of Sirajganj, Natore, and Pabna.

Forty-seven rivers once flowed into the beel, but with most rivers and canals drying out due to development projects, its water flow has drastically decreased. Silt accumulation has further shrunk it.

Experts said the Chalan Beel is not technically in Shahzadpur, but Buripothajia is where the Boral and Gohara meet and discharge into the beel during monsoon.

WHAT UNIVERSITY AUTHORITIES SAY

Dismissing the environmental concerns, Vice Chancellor Dr SM Hasan Talukdar said it was a conspiracy to delay the project. "There is no scope to shift Rabindra University from Tagore's estate land as per the university's act. The proposed area is out of the Chalan Beel region. Chalan Beel is 68 kilometres away from the university campus.

"According to the environment ministry's approval, we've already kept 33 percent of the area for forestation and above 20 acres for wetland on the campus…. Of the 100 acres approved, construction work will be done on 42 acres, the remaining 58 will be left for the environment."

Deputy Director of Planning Shibli Mahamud claimed the required clearances had already been managed. "We've managed the environmental clearance to start construction as per an earlier condition of the environment department. We'll now start work following legal procedures …. There's no scope to violate environmental rules."

STUDENT PROTEST HALTED

Since July 26, Rabindra University students held several demonstrations demanding a permanent campus, including a hunger strike that began yesterday.

After the ECNEC's approval of the DPP, Pro-VC Dr Sumon Kanti Barua met them, following which they broke their strike in the afternoon.

The university's Public Relations Officer Md Shah Ali said the students warned they would resume their protest if the project's implementation was delayed.