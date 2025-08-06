All prisoners’ names of July uprising to be preserved in July Museum: Asif Nazrul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul today said a list of prisoners of the July Uprising will be preserved in the July Museum.

He said this at a programme titled "Recalling July Prisoners", organised by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy.

Asif Nazrul said after the uprising, various attempts are being made to divide the forces of the uprising by giving false information.

"We did not carry out the uprising to quarrel, divide or create discord with each other. We stood together against injustice in the July Uprising. The identity of people's religion, caste, tribe, political ideology did not stand in the way. We considered ourselves as human beings and stood by each other," he said.

"But, unfortunately, after the uprising, attempts are being made to divide us. But before the uprising, there was a relationship of mutual respect among the forces of the uprising," he said.

"July should be kept in our minds forever. Our main responsibility is that we should not forget those who were martyred in July and those who were injured," said Asif Nazrul.

National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhtar Hossain, AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju Bhuiyan, Jamaat-e-Islam Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar and Gano Odhikar Parishad (Partial) president Nurul Haque Nur also spoke.