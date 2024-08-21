ACC to probe two staffers of ex-PM over graft

The Anti-Corruption Commission has launched investigation into allegations of corruption, irregularities and amassing wealth illegally against two staffers of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

They are: her former deputy press secretary Ashraful Alam Khokon, and former personal assistant (peon) Md Jahangir Alam.

The ACC made the decision in a meeting held at its headquarters yesterday, its press relations office confirmed.

According to ACC sources, Khokon holds dual citizenship in Bangladesh and the United States, and allegedly owns a significant amount of assets, both in his name and under aliases.

Information about four private cars registered in his name has already surfaced.

In February 2021, Khokon stepped down from his position as deputy press secretary to the then premier.

On the other hand, Jahangir worked as Sheikh Hasina's personal employee after she became prime minister in 2009. He, however, introduced himself as Hasina's personal assistant, carried a licensed pistol, and went on to amass wealth worth millions in Dhaka and Noakhali through different schemes.

According to ACC sources, Jahangir owns multiple plots and apartments in the capital, while also has an eight-storey house in Maijdee town of Noakhali that is registered in his wife's name. His wife also owns a 2,500-square-feet flat in Dhanmondi. He also has a seven-story building and two flats in Mirpur, and owns two shops in Mohammadpur and New Market.

Jahangir spent a significant amount of money in an attempt to become an MP, holding rallies and gatherings ahead of the 12th national elections. He would often invite influential ministers and key government figures to his area, using a helicopter for transportation.

According to his affidavit submitted before the polls, Jahangir and his wife have Tk 2.5 crore and over Tk 1 crore in their respective bank accounts. They also have DPS accounts worth Tk 2.75 lakh and Fixed Deposit Receipts of over Tk 1 crore. Additionally, Jahangir has a luxury car in his wife's name and owns shares in different companies worth millions. He also has a Tk 6 crore investment in a partnership firm.