867 injured students still taking treatment at 10 combined military hospitals: ISPR

As many as 867 students, who were injured during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, are still receiving medical treatment at 10 combined military hospitals (CMHs), including Dhaka.

Bangladesh Army has been providing emergency and advanced medical services to injured students at CMHs for their quick recovery, said a release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) this evening.

According to the latest statistics, a total of 2,533 injured students came to the 10 CMHs across the country for medical treatment. Of them, 867 injured students are still undergoing treatment there. The remaining students have returned home after treatment, it added.