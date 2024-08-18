626 took shelter in cantonments; seven still there: ISPR

Bangladesh Army provided shelter to 626 people of different professions, including politicians and law enforcers, inside cantonments amid the recent political upheaval.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) disclosed the information in a press release today.

According to the release, the law-and-order situation across the country had deteriorated drastically following the political change on August 5.

"Fearing for their lives, various citizens, including some political figures, sought shelter in the cantonments."

A total of 626 people, including 24 political personalities, five judges, 19 civil administration officials, 28 police officers, 487 policemen of different positions, 12 people of different professions including officials of different public universities, and 51 families (wives and children) took shelter in different cantonments, the release reads.

The ISPR further stated that 615 people have already left the cantonment on their own initiative as the situation improved. So far, four of the sheltered people have been handed over to law enforcement agencies following the proper legal process based on the allegations or cases brought against them.

"At present, seven people, including three of their family members, are staying in the cantonment. All the information has been given to the concerned ministry on behalf of the army," the release reads.

In this situation, Bangladesh Army is working with neutrality and professionalism to improve the law-and-order situation in the country as well as prevent extrajudicial activities and uphold the rule of law.

The ISPR further requested everyone not to heed rumours and to show patience and cooperative attitude.

Bangladesh Army is and will always be by the side of the people respecting the prevailing law of the country, the release added.