Cantonments not sheltering any foreign mission personnel: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced that no personnel from foreign missions are currently residing within any of the country's cantonments. This information was shared in a press release issued by the ISPR yesterday.

According to the press release, the recent political upheaval and the subsequent deterioration of law and order across the country led to a request for enhanced security for various foreign missions in Bangladesh. During this period, when other law enforcement agencies were not available, the army was asked to assist in providing their security. As a result, army personnel were deployed to secure diplomatic areas and embassies in Dhaka, a task that continues to this day.

The statement also mentioned that at the request of the Indian High Commission, only civilian members were provided shelter within the Dhaka Cantonment and other military cantonments. Additionally, some members stayed at their respective consulate buildings and various hotels, which were also secured by the army.

Furthermore, a few Russian experts working at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant were provided with security. The army has provided all relevant information to the concerned ministry regarding these matters.