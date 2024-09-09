6 staff sued by Biman for stealing 6,800 euro from passenger's luggage

Six employees of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have been identified as suspects in the theft of 6,800 euro (equivalent to approximately Tk 9 lakh) from the checked luggage of a passenger travelling to Chennai from Dhaka.

The incident occurred on August 2.

The passenger reported the missing euros upon reaching Chennai on the BG-363 flight. They then filed a written complaint with Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

In response, Biman launched an internal investigation, which led to the identification of six traffic helpers stationed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

According to Bushra Islam, general manager of Public Relations at Biman, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the theft during the initial interrogation. Five of the accused have been handed over to police, while one remains on the run.

Biman, which maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward irregularities, corruption, and passenger harassment, has filed a case against the individuals with the airport police, she said, adding that efforts are underway to recover the stolen money and return it to the passenger.

Bushra further said that investigations are ongoing to identify any masterminds behind the incident.

Biman also urged passengers to refrain from placing valuables, money, or jewelry in checked luggage, in accordance with guidelines from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Passengers are advised to carry such items in their hand baggage.