5 of a family burnt in gas explosion

The building where the explosion took place. Photo: Star

Five members of a family sustained burn injuries following an explosion from a "gas line leak" at Aukoba Bazar in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj early yesterday.

The injured are: Hasun Banu, 55, her husband Oli Ahmed, 65, son Omar Faruk, 18, daughter Sahara Begum, 24, and brother Sonauddin, 45.

They are now undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, said Inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost.

Their conditions are critical, he added.

Hasun is a homemaker while her husband and brother run a dry fish shop in Gausia market. Their daughter has physical disabilities and their son is a garment worker.

Nure Alam, Hasun's nephew, said she set up a device to increase the flow of gas at the house around two weeks back due to low pressure of gas.

There was an explosion when they were asleep around midnight, he added.

Inspector Mostafizur Rahman, in-charge of Bhulta Police Outpost, who visited the spot, said the explosion took place in a flat on the ground floor of a three-storey building.

He said the explosion may have taken place due to a leak in the gas line.

