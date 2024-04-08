5 Eid Jamaats at Baitul Mukarram

Five Eid jamaats (congregation) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, an Islamic Foundation press release said yesterday.

The first jamaat will be held at 7:00 am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8:00 am, 9:00 am, 10:00 am and 10:45 am respectively.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman will conduct the first Eid jamaat.

Hafez Maolana Muhiuddin Kashem will conduct the second jamaat while other three jamaats will be led by Hafez Maolana Imran Bin Nuruddin, Dr Maolana Abu Saleh Patowari and Maolana Syed Wahiduzzaman respectively.

Maolana Mohammad Nur Uddin will act as the alternative Imam if any of the five designated Imams remain absent.

Meanwhile, the National Moon Sighting Committee will convene tomorrow to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, Shaila Sharmin, assistant public relations officer at the Islamic Foundation, told The Daily Star.

Religious Affairs Minister Faridul Haque Khan will preside over the meeting to be held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office after Maghrib prayer, she added.