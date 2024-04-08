Main Eid Jamaat at National Eidgah at 8:30am

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 8:30am at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in the capital on the Eid day.

However, the jamaat will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 9:00am in case of inclement weather.

This year, a total of 35,000 Muslims will offer Eid prayers at the Eidgah maidan at the main pandal while many others will offer prayers outside it, said a press release.

Khatib of Baitul Mukarram national mosque Hafez Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin Imam and Muazzin Quari Habibur Rahman will conduct the Eid prayers.