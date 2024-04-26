288 more Myanmar troops repatriated

Bangladesh yesterday sent back 288 Myanmar troops who had crossed the border to flee the war between Myanmar's military junta and the Arakan Army.

They were repatriated around 7:00am by a tugboat, which on Wednesday ferried 173 Bangladeshi nationals who were imprisoned in Myanmar jails on various charges, including trespassing.

At 4:30am, 10 buses carrying 288 Myanmar nationals left from BGB School in Naikhonchhari in Bandarban for Cox's Bazar and reached the Bangladesh Inland Water Transportation Authority's jetty around 5:30am, sources at district administration said.

Later, they boarded the tugboat and left for the Myanmar ship Chin Dwin, which was waiting for them in the Bay of Bengal near St Martin Island in their water territory, sources said.

During the handover, a delegation of nine members, including four officials from the Myanmar Embassy in Dhaka, were present in addition to the delegation that came from Myanmar on Wednesday.

On behalf of Bangladesh, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, District Administration, BGB, Police, and Coast Guard were present.