27 Dhaka city AL units dissolved

Inactivity during quota reform protests blamed

The committees of 27 units under Dhaka city (north) Awami League was dissolved yesterday following allegations of inactivity during the recent quota reform demonstrations.

These units are part of the Dhaka-13 constituency, which includes Mohammadpur, Adabor and parts of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

The decision was made at a views-exchange meeting held at Mohammadpur Suchona Community Centre last night, sources said.

The meeting was attended by local AL lawmaker and Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Dhaka city (north) AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, organising secretary Azizul Haque Rana, and the presidents and general secretaries of the AL's thana and ward units, along with local councillors.

Participants at the meeting accused the activists of failing to take to the streets during the quota protests, despite directives from the AL to form a resistance.

This decision came at a time when senior leaders of the ruling party have publicly acknowledged the organisational weaknesses within the AL. The lack of presence by AL leaders, activists, and associate bodies in many parts of Dhaka city (north and south) during the quota protests highlighted these deficiencies.

According to an AL leader, this dissolution is only the beginning. More units and thana committees in Dhaka may face similar consequences.