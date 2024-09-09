Bangladesh
Bangladesh

25 districts including Dhaka get new DCs

The government today appointed deputy commissioners in 25 districts, including Dhaka.

A gazette in this regard was issued by the public administration ministry.

The districts are: Dhaka, Faridpur, Sylhet, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Sherpur, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Magura, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Naogaon, Natore, Pabna, Bogura, Joypurhat, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Chandpur, Gazipur, Cumilla, Moulvibazar, Khulna and Gopalganj.

DCs from the districts were withdrawn on August 20 and transferred to different ministries, directorates and other offices.

The DCs of Chandpur, Cumilla, Noakhali, and Moulvibazar stayed at their stations because of the floods.

