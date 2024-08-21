Govt transfers 25 DCs in one go

Amid lobbying by deputy commissioners seeking transfer from their once desired post, the interim government yesterday transferred 25 of them.

The interim government has also been facing pressure from officers, who feel they were "discriminated against" during the Awami League-led government, and want to be DCs.

The officers are seeking transfer from the usually coveted post of DCs because many of them have been fearing attacks and embarrassment following the ouster of the Hasina-led government on August 5.

Many DCs say they are receiving threats over the phone.

In the tumultuous weeks leading to the fall of the previous government, law enforcers and Awami League supporters opened fire on protesters in many places. When the mass uprising peaked and the government fell, government facilities and officers were attacked by locals in many places.

DCs are the head of civil administration in the districts. Since Monday, the DCs oversee the Zila Parishad and school managing committees.

A top officer of the public administration ministry, requesting anonymity, said, "The situation in local administration has created a crisis, especially since the government's priority is to maintain law-and-order."

The DC from a southern district who was transferred yesterday, told this newspaper that he was so relieved that he would celebrate by distributing sweetmeat worth several thousands.

"I could not take the pressure anymore," he said.

The Ministry of Public Administration last night issued a notification stating that the DCs of Dhaka, Sylhet, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Magura, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Naogaon, Natore, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Gazipur, Cumilla, Moulvibazar, Khulna, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Sherpur, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Pabna, Bogura, Joypurhat and Chandpur had been transferred.

As of last night, no DCs were appointed to these districts.

Several experts on civil administration said they have never seen so many DCs getting transferred in one go.

INSECURE AND AFRAID

On Sunday, activists of several student organisations entered the DC office in Jhenaidah and openly accused DC SM Rafiqul Islam of acting like an Awami League supporter and taking bribes.

Rafiqul then sought a three-day leave while the students surrounded him.

After the fall of the AL government, the residence of Mymensingh DC was ransacked. Offices of upazila nirbahi officers and assistant commissioners were vandalised in Cumilla, Bhola, Sunamganj, Narsingdi and Chuadanga, officials said.

Several top officials said that information regarding many DC's previous involvement in Chhatra League were spreading.

"This is putting more pressure on them. We heard that in some cases, certain colleagues of the DCs are giving the information to local students," said a top official of the public administration ministry.

Many former bureaucrats say the previous government's appointed DCs are perceived to be close to the ruling party.

A top public administration ministry officer said, "Political considerations used to be a decisive factor in government appointments. Very few officers were appointed solely because of their professionalism, merit, and qualifications."

In July 2023, less than six months before the last general election, the government appointed 30 DCs. Seven of them worked as personal secretaries to different ministers.

As of yesterday morning, at least 17 DCs had previously worked as PS to different ministers of AL governments.

Under the AL government, officers of the 25th batch of BCS faced the most discrimination because they were recruited during the BNP-led government. Now they are lobbying for the post of DCs.

An officer of the 25th batch said, "Many good officers of our batch did not even try to be DCs under the previous government. Now, we are interested.

"If corrupt officers who behave like party cadres are placed across the country, the government will be harmed. This is a different kind of government. We need efficient and honest officers who are not partisan."

Former cabinet secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said, "DCs must be honest and efficient. Appointment to the posts should be made on special considerations, especially due to the volatile situation."

Neither the cabinet secretary nor the public administration senior secretary could be reached for comment.