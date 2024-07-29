2 more dengue patients die

Two dengue patients died while 55 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the deaths, the total number of fatalities has risen to 55, while the total number of cases has reached 5,768.

Currently, 556 dengue patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

Anti-mosquito drives have either remained completely suspended in some areas or been slowed down since the recent unrest in the country centring the quota reform protests.

This may result in a rapid increase in dengue cases, fear expert.