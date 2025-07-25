2 Bangladeshis shot dead by BSF on Feni border

Another person sustains bullet injuries in the same incident

Two Bangladeshi nationals were killed and another injured after Indian Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire on them along the Bashpadua border in Feni's Parshuram upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as Md Millat Hossain, 20, and Mohammad Yasin alias Liton, 32, both residents of Bashpadua village under Parshuram municipality.

The injured, Md Afsar, 30, is from the same village.

Quoting locals, Parshuram Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mostafa Hakim said the trio had gone to catch fish in an agricultural field near the Bashpadua border around 12:00am. At that time, BSF personnel from Amzadnagar camp opened fire from near border pillar no. 2164, hitting all three.

Upon hearing the gunfire, locals rushed to the scene and found Millat and Afsar with bullet injuries.

They were immediately taken to Parshuram Upazila Health Complex.

As their condition worsened, they were transferred to Feni General Hospital around 1:00am.

Millat later succumbed to his injuries, the OC confirmed.

Dr Iftekhar Hasan Bhuiyan, the residential medical officer at the health complex, said Millat had suffered two bullet wounds, while Afsar was hit by one bullet.

Yasin, who was also shot, fell into a bush and remained undiscovered initially.

He was later detained by the BSF and taken to Bilonia Hospital in India, where he died.

The critically injured Afsar has since been transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

Lt Col Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion-4 in Feni, told The Daily Star, "In the morning, we were informed that one person had been killed and another injured by BSF gunfire. Around noon, one of our sources reported that another individual had also been killed and taken away by the BSF. When we contacted the BSF, they acknowledged the incident and confirmed that the body was at an Indian hospital."

He added, "We strongly protested the incident and called for a flag meeting."

A meeting was later held with the BSF this afternoon, during which BGB demanded the immediate return of the deceased's body.

The BSF said the body would be handed over after completing some formalities.

As a result, another flag meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow, added the commanding officer.