10 acres of forest land recovered

The Forest Department has reclaimed 10 acres of forest land in Satkhamair mouza under the Barmi union in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila and brought it under afforestation.

The department yesterday planted 10,000 saplings on the recovered land under the initiative of the Sreepur Range, said Mokhlesur Rahman, Sreepur range officer.

According to the department, local resident Sahab Uddin Molla filed a record amendment case against it in 2005, making the department the defendant. The court recently delivered a verdict in favour of the Forest Department.

The market value of the recovered land is around Tk 20 crore.

Sahab Uddin could not be reached for comments.