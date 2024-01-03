Swing voters hold the key

Mymensingh-4 to see tough battle between AL’s Shanto and independent Shamim

The fate of Mymensingh-4 constituency hinges on the votes of 11 unions, including five in char areas (shallow lands that rise from a river when water level decreases).

There are 339,529 voters in the 33 city corporation wards and an additional 310,755 voters in the 11 unions under Mymensingh-4 constituency.

"The voters in the 11 unions, being swing voters, do not exhibit loyalty to any particular party but rather base their votes on individual candidates. As half of the voters are from these unions, they will be a decisive factor," said a top leader of the Mymensingh district Awami League.

Meanwhile, city corporation areas have been known as the stronghold of AL for years, he said.

AL nominee Muhit Ur Rahman Shanto and his "independent" counterpart Md Aminul Haque Shamim, both from the Mymensingh city unit AL, are actively seeking support from the swing voters.

Voters said Shanto holds a strategic advantage with the legacy of his late father, Principal Motiur Rahman, a popular figure in the constituency and former state minister for religious affairs.

The influence of Shanto's late father is expected to sway voters in his favour, they said.

On the other hand, Shamim, president of Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and former president of Mymensingh District Transport Owners Association, has a strong base among transport owners, workers, and the business community.

Besides, Shamim's younger brother Ekramul Haque Titu, mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation, and also the president of Mymensingh City unit AL, also has a strong base among the voters that would go in favour of Shamim.

Additionally, AL district unit president Ehteshamul Alam and its general secretary advocate Maoazzem Hossain Babul along with several other leaders have been actively backing Shamim.

Preferring anonymity, an AL leader while talking with The Daily Star justified their support for the independent candidate.

"People of this constituency did not see expected development in the last 15 years. We are working to bring a change. As the independent candidate also belongs to Awami League, it would not affect the party's image," he said.

Contacted, Shamim echoed him. "I want to work on it (development of Mymensingh)," he added.

Meanwhile, Shanto said those supporting Shamim have gone against the party's symbol.

"Mymensingh Sadar has been a stronghold of Awami League for decades and the people of the constituency always vote for the boat. This time, they would also make the Awami League nominee win," he said.

In addition to Shanto and Shamim, Delwar Hossain Khan Dulu, a former BNP MP who was expelled from the party during 1/11, is also a familiar figure in the constituency and possesses a significant vote bank.

Jatiyo Party candidate Abu Musa Sarkar, the former chairman of Mymensingh Municipality, along with six other contenders from lesser-known parties, are also vying the polls.

However, voters say it'll ultimately come down to a battle between Shanto and Shamim.