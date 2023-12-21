HC rejects writ petition seeking election under army supervision

The High Court yesterday rejected a writ petition seeking its directives on the government and Election Commission to dissolve the parliament and to announce a fresh schedule for holding the parliamentary election under direct supervision of the army.

The HC bench of Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton and Justice Bishwajit Debnath passed the order considering that the petition was not presented properly as the petitioner had not served any legal notice to the EC and government before filing the petition, Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Saiful Alam told The Daily Star.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin placed arguments on behalf of the state opposing the writ petition while Senior Advocate Md Saidur Rahaman appeared for the petitioner during the hearing.

Insaniya Biplob Bangladesh, a political party, submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on December 10 saying that the ruling party rigged vote by using the police and administration during the last parliamentary elections.

Under the present circumstances, holding fair elections and keeping the parliament running are not possible, according to the petition.