'Break their arms, legs before handing over to cops

AL leader orders party activists on BNP men distributing anti-polls leaflets

A local Awami League leader in Narayanganj has ordered his party men to break the arms and legs of BNP men, who are distributing leaflets to boycott elections, before handing over them to police.

Jasim Uddin, president of Kutubpur union AL under Narayanganj Sadar upazila, came up with the order at an event during an election campaign for Narayanganj-4 AL nominated candidate AKM Shamim Osman in Golapbag area of Kutubpur on Monday evening.

A video of his speech has gone viral on social media, reports our Narayanganj correspondent.

Jasim Uddin said, "The national election will be held on January 7. BNP men want to stop the election. For this, they are distributing anti-elections leaflets. I am telling the leaders and activists of Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League, that if they are found distributing the leaflets, catch them and hand them over to the police after breaking their arms and legs. Or call me, I will be there."

Contacted, AL leader Jasim Uddin refused to give any comment in this regard.

Nure Azam, officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station, said they are looking into the matter.