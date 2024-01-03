Barishal-2: 40 hurt, 18 bikes torched as supporters of AL, independent clash

At least 40 people were injured as the supporters of Awami League and an independent candidates for Barishal-2 constituency clashed in the district's Banaripara yesterday.

Independent candidate AK Faiyazul Haque Raju, told The Daily Star that supporters of the "boat" symbol attacked his activists with sticks near the Baishari canal on their way to Baishari of Banaripara around 4:00pm.

At least 30-35 activists were injured in the attack, he claimed.

They also torched18 motorcycles and vandalised four bikes, he claimed. The attackers also fired at them, he alleged.

The supporters of independent candidate also alleged that General Secretary of Banaripara upazila Awami League Maulad Hossain Sana and other AL leaders led the attack.

Contacted, Sana said he or his supporters were not involved in the incident.

Nazrul Haque Nilu, election coordinator of the AL candidate, said at least five to six people were injured when supporters of an independent candidate attacked them at Battala in Bisharkandi.

One of them is in critical condition, he said.

Later, their supporters retaliated. Some motorcycles were burnt at that time, he added.

Banaripara Police Station OC Mainul Islam said no sign of gunshots was found when they visited the spot, but 12 motorcycles of an independent candidate were burnt. Four other motorcycles were also vandalised.

No case has been filed with the police station so far. However, the independent candidate has made verbal complaints, he added.

Police said they are looking into the incident.