Indomitable March: Mujib foresaw the end of Pakistan

Members of the East Pakistan Students’ Union brought out a procession to protest the police firing in Tongi. The photo was taken in Dhaka on March 5, 1971.

Air Marshal (Retd.) Asghar Khan, leader of the National Movement for Solidarity party, called on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his Dhanmondi residence on March 5, 1971. We get a glimpse of their discussion in Asghar Khan's book Generals in Politics: "He [Mujib] was certain that Yahya Khan had already made up his mind not to hand over power and that he would use the army to crush the East Pakistanis."

" … I asked Mujib-ur Rahman [Mujibur Rahman] what scenario he visualised and how the stalemate could be broken. He replied that the situation was very clear. Yahya Khan would come to Dacca [Dhaka] first, followed by MM Ahmed [head of the Planning Commission], who would be followed by Bhutto. Yahya Khan would then order military action and that would be the end of Pakistan." [ Mohammad Asghar Khan, Generals in Politics: Pakistan 1958-1982, UPL, 1983, pp.29-30]

GENERAL YAQUB RESIGNS

General Yaqub, who had taken charge of East Pakistan from Governor Ahsan on March 1, 1971, sent his resignation by telegram on the morning of March 5, 1971. Yahya removed him because he protested against a hard line towards the Bengalis. Lieutenant General Tikka Khan, nicknamed 'the Butcher of Baluchistan,' was appointed to replace Yaqub.

ARMY WITHDRAWN TO BARRACKS

The Martial Law authorities withdrew the army to the barracks on March 5. According to a government announcement, this action followed Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's appeal for peace.

A complete hartal was observed in the capital as well as other parts of the province.

Security forces opened fire on the demonstrating workers of Telephone Industries at Tongi, which left four workers dead and 25 others injured.