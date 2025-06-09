DMP bans rally, public gathering near Secretariat, CA's residence

Governance
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police has issued a public notice imposing a fresh ban on all forms of public gatherings, processions, and rallies near the Bangladesh Secretariat and the chief adviser's official residence, state guest house Jamuna, as well as surrounding areas.

The ban will be effective from June 9 until further notice, reads the notice issued on June 8.

According to the notice signed by DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, the surrounding areas include: Hotel Intercontinental intersection, Kakrail Mosque intersection, Officers Club intersection and Minto Road.

The directive, issued under Section 29 of the DMP Ordinance, aims to maintain law and order and ensure security of the chief adviser.

Earlier on May 10, the DMP issued a similar notice prohibiting all forms of mass gatherings and processions in the areas adjacent to the Bangladesh Secretariat and the chief adviser's official residence in face of recent protests.

