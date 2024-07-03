Can't keep our doors closed, says PM on transit to India

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today defended her government's decision to allow transit facilities to India stressing that Bangladesh can't keep its doors closed in this era of globalisation.

The premier said this while delivering her winding up speech at the budget session.

The third session of the 12th Parliament that started on June 5 was prorogued after 19 working days.

"There are objections to why we gave transit to India. We had already given transit earlier. What are the losses because it? Rather we are getting tolls for using roads. The people of our country are getting its benefits. We can earn some money... We can't keep our doors closed," Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said.

Coming down heavily on those criticising her recent visit to India, PM said opposition parties continue saying many things about her visit.

The Awami League president said Bangladesh needs to join trans-Asian highway.

"We've also gained transit [facilities] from India for [to carry goods to] Nepal and Bhutan," she said.

Noting that Bangladesh brings fuel from Assam to Parbatipur depot through pipeline, she said, "We can purchase fuel at cheap rate."

The PM said the government has a plan to bring the fuel to Natore through the pipeline.

She depicted how the interests of the country were neglected during the regimes of military dictators Ziaur Rahman and HM Ershad, and also Khaleda Zia.

Sheikh Hasina said Ziaur Rahman opened Bangladeshi market for Indian goods. Ziaur Rahman and Ershad did nothing to solve enclaves and Tin Bigha corridor issues and Khaleda Zia forgot to raise the Ganges water treaty issue during her visit to India in 1990s.

She said she gave objection to sell gas to India before the 2001 general election and rather Khaleda Zia agreed it and gave undertaking to do it.

She added, "As a result, her party got the larger percentage of votes but not larger number of seats in that election."

"We couldn't form the government since I didn't want to sell gas. So, who sold the country? It is Khaleda Zia, HM Ershad and Ziaur Rahman who did it, not Awami League," she continued.

The prime minister sought cooperation from MPs so that the recently passed national budget and annual development programme (ADP) are properly implemented in the new fiscal year of 2024-2025.